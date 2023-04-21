Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,104.08

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.08 ($13.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,173.50 ($14.52). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,153 ($14.27), with a volume of 3,138,664 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.51) target price on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,544 ($19.11) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.61) to GBX 1,518 ($18.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,625.33 ($20.11).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,975.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Increases Dividend

About Prudential

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,517.24%.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.