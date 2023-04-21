Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 42,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 42,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Several analysts have recently commented on PPBT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.
