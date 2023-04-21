Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.3 %

AG stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

