Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Increased by Analyst

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $20.73 per share.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

AN opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.