Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Decreased by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.22.

Centene Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.