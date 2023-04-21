Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.96.

NYSE STT opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

