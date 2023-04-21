Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.38%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.