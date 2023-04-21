Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Raised by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

IBKR opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

