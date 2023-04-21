Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Increased by Analyst

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock worth $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

