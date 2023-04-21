Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

NYSE BK opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

