Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Cut by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $7.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.15 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GS. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

GS stock opened at $338.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $346.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

