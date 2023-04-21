Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSI. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 21.3% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of QSI opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.18. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si

In related news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 247,693 shares in the company, valued at $438,416.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 34.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.