Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.
About Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
