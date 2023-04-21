Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) PT Lowered to $1.30

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup to $1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,070 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $5,230,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

