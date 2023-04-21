Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 9,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 63,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Rafael Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 342,700 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rafael by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rafael by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rafael by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

