RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 million, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $223,573.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 16,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,444,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,671,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,033 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $223,573.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,383,084 shares in the company, valued at $44,277,700.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 186,855 shares of company stock worth $3,307,086. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

