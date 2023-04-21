Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National CineMedia (NCMI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI):

4/19/2023 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – National CineMedia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2023 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National CineMedia Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

