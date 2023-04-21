Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,218 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 627,724 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,611,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,299,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,611,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,299,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 283,290 shares of company stock worth $2,206,859 and have sold 188,398 shares worth $1,471,114. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

