RecycLiCo Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Up 4.8%

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 98,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 130,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

