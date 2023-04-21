Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.