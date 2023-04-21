Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLAY. Barclays dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.