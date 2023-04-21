Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 103,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $246.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

