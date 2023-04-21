Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 103,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $246.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.