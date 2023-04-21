Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enviva (EVA)

Enviva (NYSE: EVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2023 – Enviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $32.00.

4/5/2023 – Enviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Enviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Enviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Enviva was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/3/2023 – Enviva had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Enviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Enviva Stock Down 2.7 %

EVA stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

