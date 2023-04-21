Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hormel Foods Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

