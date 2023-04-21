Restaurant Brands International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.67.

Shares of QSR opened at C$93.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.29. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 68.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

