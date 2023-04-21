Reviewing Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) and Its Peers

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 5.26, meaning that their average share price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 719 1296 27 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 356.67 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.69 billion $80.31 million 3.22

Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

