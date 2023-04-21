Reviewing MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 39.41% 19.70% 2.01% Security Federal 19.60% 12.35% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 2.45 $62.60 million $2.57 6.32 Security Federal $52.19 million 1.56 $10.23 million $3.15 7.94

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Security Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security Federal pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MetroCity Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Security Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Security Federal.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Security Federal on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

About Security Federal

(Get Rating)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans, online and mobile banking, investment services, home, auto, and business insurance, trust services, credit cards, business loans, and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.