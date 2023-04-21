Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) vs. BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Financial Comparison

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

BM Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 172.30%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.86% 9.36% 1.01% BM Technologies -0.80% -0.02% -0.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.02 $12.97 million $1.17 8.39 BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.50 -$780,000.00 ($0.09) -39.44

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

