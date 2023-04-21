Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $542.57

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.57 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.15). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 574.80 ($7.11), with a volume of 1,350,557 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.72) to GBX 660 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.87) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.47) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 578.57 ($7.16).

Rightmove Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,499.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 561.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.57.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

