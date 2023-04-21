Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 14,332 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average daily volume of 6,198 put options.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.77) to GBX 6,200 ($76.72) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

