Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Articles

