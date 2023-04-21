Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $118.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

