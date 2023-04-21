Roblox Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,120,328. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

