Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 363.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,861 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 324,592 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,847 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 146,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $95,310.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $51.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

