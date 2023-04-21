Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.18

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.18 and traded as high as $26.00. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 12,749 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $187.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

