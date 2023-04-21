Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 27,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 27,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETZ. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

