Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $217.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $364.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15. The firm has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

