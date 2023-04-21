RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International
In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International
RPM International Stock Performance
RPM opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RPM International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
Featured Stories
