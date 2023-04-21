RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

