Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.28 and last traded at 1.28. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.31.

Rural Funds Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is 1.60.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Featured Stories

