Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

RYAAY opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

