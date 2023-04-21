Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RYAAY. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Ryanair Price Performance
RYAAY opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
