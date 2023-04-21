Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,949 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

