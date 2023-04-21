S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Up 1.6%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 3,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

S4 Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

