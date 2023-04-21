Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.
Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance
SBRA opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.