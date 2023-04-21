Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.