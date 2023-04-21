Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

