Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading Down 2.6%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.90 and last traded at 1.90. 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 31,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.95.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.89.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

Saturn Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of economically viable energy and resource deposits in Canada. It focuses on the Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West Central Saskatchewan. The company was founded on August 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

