Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) vs. Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) and Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Yokogawa Electric pays an annual dividend of $22.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 70.0%. Schindler pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Yokogawa Electric pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schindler pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yokogawa Electric and Schindler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A $104.54 0.31 Schindler N/A N/A N/A $6.85 30.55

Analyst Recommendations

Yokogawa Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schindler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yokogawa Electric and Schindler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yokogawa Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schindler 1 0 0 0 1.00

Schindler has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.14%. Given Schindler’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schindler is more favorable than Yokogawa Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Yokogawa Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Schindler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yokogawa Electric and Schindler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yokogawa Electric N/A N/A N/A Schindler N/A N/A N/A

About Yokogawa Electric



Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers. The Measurement segment offers waveform measuring instruments, optical communication-related measuring equipment, signal generators, confocal scanners as well as power, temperature, and pressure measuring devices. The Navigation & Others segment produces cockpit flat panel displays, aircraft engine meters, gyrocompass, autopilot, weather observation systems, and hydrological instruments. The company was founded by Tamisuke Yokogawa, Ichiro Yokogawa, and Shin Aoki on September 1, 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schindler



Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

