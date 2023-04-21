Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $57.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 846,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $13,729,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

