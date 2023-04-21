Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $69.84.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

