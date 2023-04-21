Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $69.84.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

