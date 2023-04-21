Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

