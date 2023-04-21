Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.